Head-To-Head Analysis: H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) & Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO)

H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Free Report) and Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares H.I.S. and Inspirato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H.I.S. 1.22% 13.69% 2.27% Inspirato -4.24% N/A -4.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares H.I.S. and Inspirato”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H.I.S. $2.50 billion 0.39 $31.62 million $0.40 32.73 Inspirato $247.65 million 0.22 -$5.39 million ($0.87) -4.90

H.I.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H.I.S., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for H.I.S. and Inspirato, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H.I.S. 0 0 0 0 0.00 Inspirato 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

H.I.S. has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.5% of Inspirato shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Inspirato shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

H.I.S. beats Inspirato on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H.I.S.

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H.I.S. Co., Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Thailand, Bali Island, Guam, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks; an online platform for various travel services; and bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya. In addition, the company offers advertising services; and domestic and overseas travel insurance products. Further, it operates Hapi-robo st, a robot; offers various types of construction works; provides hotel amenities, guest room facilities, and furniture and electronic appliances for offices and houses; sets and manages events; coordinates with Japan medical tourism; and offers direct sales support services. Additionally, the company provides a range of diploma and certificate programs in business, international trade, hospitality, information technology, and health care; and communication equipment and services. Furthermore, it operates Smrt English, an English learning platform; and GREEN OCEAN, a job placement agency that focus on agriculture and accommodation business. The company was formerly known as International Tours Co., Ltd. and changed its name to H.I.S. Co., Ltd. in 1990. H.I.S. Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Inspirato

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Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences. It is involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Pass for member to book pass trips; Inspirato Club for members to book trips up to one year in advance Inspirato for Good, a platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

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