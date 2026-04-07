HCM II Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMSR) Trading Down 6.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMSR – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.8230. 344,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,735,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMSR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on HCM II Acquisition in a report on Friday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded HCM II Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded HCM II Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of HCM II Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on HCM II Acquisition in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

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HCM II Acquisition Price Performance

HCM II Acquisition Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.08.

(Get Free Report)

Terrestrial Energy Inc produces carbon free nuclear energy in North Carolina and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

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