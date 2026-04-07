HC Wainwright Issues Positive Estimate for Imunon Earnings

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Imunon in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.29). The consensus estimate for Imunon’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Imunon’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

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IMNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imunon in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Imunon in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $255.00.

Imunon Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:IMNN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,116. Imunon has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.14. The business had revenue of ($0.73) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of ($0.73) million.

Institutional Trading of Imunon

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Imunon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 58,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Imunon by 193.3% during the third quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imunon during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000. 4.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imunon Company Profile

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Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development. Its preclinical stage products include IMNN-101, a COVID-19 booster vaccine; IMNN-102 for the treatment of Lassa virus; and IMNN-201, a Trp2 tumor associated antigen cancer vaccine in melanoma.

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