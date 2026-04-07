Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $10.60. Gray Media shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 170 shares traded.

Gray Media Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73.

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Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Gray Media had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter.

About Gray Media

Gray Media, doing business as Gray Television, Inc, operates an extensive network of local television stations and digital platforms across the United States. The company’s broadcast portfolio offers a mix of network-affiliated programming—ranging from national news and entertainment from ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox—to locally produced content including news, sports and weather coverage. In addition to traditional broadcast, Gray Media provides digital advertising, streaming and over-the-top solutions through its websites, mobile apps and branded digital marketplaces.

Established in 1946 as Gray Communications Systems, the company went public in 2006 and adopted the Gray Television name in 2010.

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