Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires 89,327 Shares of Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. $CPBI

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Free Report) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,327 shares during the quarter. Central Plains Bancshares comprises about 2.8% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Central Plains Bancshares were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mangrove Partners IM LLC grew its position in Central Plains Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC now owns 159,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Central Plains Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Central Plains Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CPBI opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $74.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Central Plains Bancshares had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter.

About Central Plains Bancshares

(Free Report)

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Central Plains Bank, a community‐oriented financial institution headquartered in Council Grove, Kansas. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a range of deposit and lending products designed to serve the needs of individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural customers in rural and small‐town markets across central and eastern Kansas.

The company’s core services include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts, complemented by consumer, commercial and agricultural loan portfolios.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Free Report).

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