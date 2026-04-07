GoldPro Token (GPRO) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.79

GoldPro Token (GPRO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. GoldPro Token has a market cap of $11.09 million and $1.79 worth of GoldPro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoldPro Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One GoldPro Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.02 or 0.00007138 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,341.60 or 1.00060534 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GoldPro Token Profile

GoldPro Token’s launch date was December 3rd, 2024. GoldPro Token’s total supply is 4,629,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,209,495 tokens. The official website for GoldPro Token is ipmb.com. The official message board for GoldPro Token is medium.com/@ipmb. GoldPro Token’s official Twitter account is @ipmbofficial.

GoldPro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldPro Token (GPRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Polygon platform. GoldPro Token has a current supply of 4,629,548 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GoldPro Token is 5.01709591 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ipmb.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldPro Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldPro Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldPro Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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