GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,976 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in GoDaddy by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in GoDaddy by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in GoDaddy by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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GoDaddy Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $193.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.75 and its 200-day moving average is $113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 369.00% and a net margin of 17.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore set a $95.00 target price on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDDY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 17,406 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $1,548,959.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,003 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,136.97. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 650 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $56,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,414 shares in the company, valued at $991,420.04. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,469. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

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