Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GILD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $138.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.84. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $172.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,620. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $432,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,844,717.93. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,280 shares of company stock valued at $42,820,550. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

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Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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