Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Stock Price Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 24,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 177,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Geomega Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.45 million, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.34.

About Geomega Resources

(Get Free Report)

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Boucherville, Canada.

Further Reading

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