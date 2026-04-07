Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Freehold Royalties from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th.

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Freehold Royalties Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$17.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.55. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$10.53 and a 1-year high of C$18.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$69.76 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 29.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freehold Royalties news, insider Colin Strem purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.37 per share, with a total value of C$69,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$416,880. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their position. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The majority of its revenue is generated from Canada Segment.

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