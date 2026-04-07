Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Fortescue Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 68,894 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 47,832 shares.The stock last traded at $28.6250 and had previously closed at $28.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FSUGY. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fortescue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fortescue in a report on Monday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Fortescue Stock Down 0.1%

Fortescue Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15.

(Get Free Report)

Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) is the U.S. over‑the‑counter ticker for Fortescue Metals Group, an Australian company principally engaged in the exploration, mining, processing and sale of iron ore. Since its founding in 2003, the company has developed large‑scale open‑pit operations in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and built integrated infrastructure — including rail and port facilities — to move bulk shipments of iron ore to international steelmakers.

Fortescue’s core products are iron ore lump and fines, which it markets to customers around the world, with strong trade links to Asian steel producers.

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