First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $297.00, but opened at $305.57. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $300.23, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.

First National Bank Alaska Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $949.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.80 and a 200-day moving average of $292.60.

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First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter. First National Bank Alaska had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 29.19%.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska is a community‐oriented financial institution headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska. Established in 1922, the bank has grown to serve individuals, businesses and institutions across Alaska through a network of branch offices and digital channels. As an OTC‐traded company, it offers broad commercial and consumer banking services tailored to the unique economic and geographic needs of the state.

The bank’s consumer banking operations include checking and savings accounts, personal loans, mortgages and online banking solutions.

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