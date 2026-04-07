Financial Survey: Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) versus Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) and Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Transdigm Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axon Enterprise has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Transdigm Group and Axon Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transdigm Group 0 7 10 1 2.67 Axon Enterprise 0 3 16 0 2.84

Profitability

Transdigm Group currently has a consensus price target of $1,563.19, indicating a potential upside of 31.48%. Axon Enterprise has a consensus price target of $762.93, indicating a potential upside of 84.70%. Given Axon Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axon Enterprise is more favorable than Transdigm Group.

This table compares Transdigm Group and Axon Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transdigm Group 20.50% -29.07% 9.43% Axon Enterprise 4.48% 2.82% 1.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Transdigm Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Transdigm Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Transdigm Group and Axon Enterprise”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transdigm Group $8.83 billion 7.60 $2.07 billion $31.08 38.25 Axon Enterprise $2.78 billion 11.95 $124.66 million $1.52 271.76

Transdigm Group has higher revenue and earnings than Axon Enterprise. Transdigm Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axon Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Axon Enterprise beats Transdigm Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transdigm Group

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TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. This segment serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The Airframe segment provides engineered latching and locking devices, engineered rods, engineered connectors and elastomer sealing solutions, cockpit security components and systems, cockpit displays, engineered audio, radio and antenna systems, lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered and customized interior surfaces and related components, thermal protection and insulation products, lighting and control technology, and parachutes. This segment serves airframe manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The Non-aviation segment offers seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications; electro-mechanical actuators for space applications; hydraulic/electromechanical actuators and fuel valves for land-based gas turbines; refueling systems for heavy equipment used in mining, construction, and other industries; and turbine controls for the energy and oil and gas markets. This segment serves off-road vehicle and subsystem suppliers, child restraint system suppliers, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Axon Enterprise

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Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. Its products include axon officer safety plan; taser 10, taser7, taser X26P, taser X2, taser 7 CQ, and civilian series; cameras, such as axon body, axon flex, axon fleet, axon air, axon signal sidearm, axon signal vehicle, axon interview, and axon interview portable kit; software, including axon records, evidence, standards, commander, performance, auto-transcribe, justice, investigate, respond, and justice, my90, and redaction assistant; mobile applications, and training services, as well as hardware extended warranties; and Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. The company sells its products through its direct sales, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Fusus, Inc. to expand bility to aggregate live video, data, and sensor feeds. It serves law enforcement, federal, correction, fire, EMS, campus, justice healthcare, retail, private security, and personal safety industries. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

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