Financial Contrast: Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) & GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) and GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and GCL Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Gaming & Entertainment -280.09% -19.56% -11.82% GCL Global N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCL Global has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of GCL Global shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.4% of GCL Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and GCL Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Gaming & Entertainment $9.08 million 1.26 -$16.76 million ($0.54) -0.56 GCL Global $142.07 million 0.54 $5.59 million ($0.02) -31.30

GCL Global has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Gaming & Entertainment. GCL Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Gaming & Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and GCL Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Gaming & Entertainment 1 0 0 0 1.00 GCL Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

GCL Global beats Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About GCL Global

(Get Free Report)

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms.

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