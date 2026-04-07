Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF $FMDE Stock Position Raised by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,560 shares during the period. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $22,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 632.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 209.6% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 4,160.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

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Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FMDE opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

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