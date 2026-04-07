Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF $FELC Shares Purchased by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,710,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,527 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF accounts for 13.8% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $103,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,448,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,887,000 after acquiring an additional 153,425 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 59,514 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 1,966,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 388,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter.

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Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report).

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