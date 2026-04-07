Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.18, but opened at $11.74. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 5,221 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FBYD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Falcon’s Beyond Global has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Down 8.0%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.33 and a beta of -3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 164.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,555,000. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

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Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues.

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