FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Stock Unloaded Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (Republican-West Virginia) recently sold shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). In a filing disclosed on April 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in FactSet Research Systems stock on March 26th.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) on 3/31/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) on 3/25/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 3/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 3/11/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) on 2/10/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/10/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 2/9/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 1/28/2026.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $231.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.41 and a 200-day moving average of $258.96. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $474.79.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $611.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 24.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

FactSet Research Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $307.00 target price on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $320.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $279.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total value of $760,540.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,920.30. The trade was a 74.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.25, for a total transaction of $761,955.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,211.25. The trade was a 71.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Senator Capito

Shelley Moore Capito (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from West Virginia. She assumed office on January 3, 2015. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Capito (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent West Virginia. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. Senator in the state’s history. Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. At the start of the 116th Congress, Capito was a member of the U.S. Senate committees on Appropriations, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Environment and Public Works, and Rules and Administration. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Capito is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, she may break with the Republican Party line more than her fellow members. Capito earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University. After earning her M.Ed. from the University of Virginia, Capito was a college counselor and then director of an educational information center. She was the only Republican in the West Virginia congressional delegation until the 2010 elections and is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from West Virginia. Capito is a former chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, as well as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. After an explosion responsible for the death of 29 coal workers, Capito founded the Congressional Coal Caucus. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Capito served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

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FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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