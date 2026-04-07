Evotec (EVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 resultson Wednesday, April 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1126 per share and revenue of $276.9370 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 8, 2026 at 6:00 AM ET.

Evotec Stock Performance

EVO opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evotec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Evotec by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Evotec by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Evotec by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evotec by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evotec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evotec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

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Evotec Company Profile

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Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec’s service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

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