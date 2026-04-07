Everplay Group (EVPL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Everplay Group (LON: EVPL):

3/31/2026 – Everplay Group had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 440 to GBX 380. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2026 – Everplay Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a GBX 455 price target on the stock.

3/26/2026 – Everplay Group had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 to GBX 370. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2026 – Everplay Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital Group Ltd.

Insider Activity at Everplay Group

In related news, insider Mikkel Weider bought 21,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 per share, for a total transaction of £50,370.84. Also, insider Frank Theodore Sagnier bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 301 per share, with a total value of £99,932. Insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

everplay group plc is a leading global indie games label developer and publisher of premium video games and apps, with a portfolio of over 140 premium, high-quality titles across PC, console and mobile.

The Group was founded in 1990, and everplay (formerly Team17 Group plc) successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2018. Subsequently, the Group has completed the business acquisitions of StoryToys in 2021, astragon and The Label in 2022, and Independent Arts Software GmbH by astragon in 2023, along with the IP acquisitions of two key titles: Golf With Your Friends and Hell Let Loose.

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