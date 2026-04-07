Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $107.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EL. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

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Estee Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.7%

EL traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.97. 2,410,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,357. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Estee Lauder Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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