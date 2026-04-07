Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for GPI Q1 Earnings

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report issued on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $13.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $13.74. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s FY2028 earnings at $51.84 EPS.

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A number of other research firms have also commented on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.88.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE GPI opened at $326.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.88. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $292.44 and a one year high of $488.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 1.44%.The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.02 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 366,770.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,431,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,002,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424,532 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $98,125,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $75,315,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 968.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,931,000 after purchasing an additional 76,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,278,000 after purchasing an additional 58,641 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.80%.

About Group 1 Automotive

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Group 1 Automotive, Inc (NYSE: GPI) is an international automotive retailer headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates an extensive network of franchised dealerships, offering new and pre-owned vehicles from leading domestic and import manufacturers. In addition to vehicle sales, Group 1 Automotive provides a full complement of aftersales services, including finance and insurance products, parts distribution, collision repair centers and vehicle maintenance.

Founded in 1997, Group 1 Automotive has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a presence across the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil.

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