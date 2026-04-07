Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $6.44. Engie Brasl Ega shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 2,061 shares traded.

Engie Brasl Ega Trading Down 0.9%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.29.

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About Engie Brasl Ega

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Engie Brasil Energia SA is a leading independent power producer in Brazil, focusing on the generation, sale and commercialization of electricity. The company’s diversified portfolio includes hydroelectric plants, gas-fired and biomass-fueled thermal facilities, as well as onshore wind farms and solar installations. Through a mix of long-term power purchase agreements and spot market transactions, Engie Brasil serves both regulated and free-market customers, including industrial, commercial and residential consumers.

Beyond core electricity generation, Engie Brasil offers a suite of energy solutions and services such as plant operation and maintenance, technical consulting, and energy efficiency programs.

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