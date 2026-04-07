Ducky (DUCKY) Price Up 3% Over Last Week

Ducky (DUCKY) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Ducky token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ducky has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Ducky has a total market cap of $288.95 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Ducky was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,337.83 or 1.00171888 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ducky

Ducky was first traded on November 6th, 2024. Ducky’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. Ducky’s official message board is duckycoins.medium.com. Ducky’s official website is duckycoin.vip. Ducky’s official Twitter account is @duckycoinvip.

Buying and Selling Ducky

According to CryptoCompare, “Ducky (DUCKY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ducky has a current supply of 420,690,000,000 with 414,400,864,566 in circulation. The last known price of Ducky is 0.00068925 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $970,655.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://duckycoin.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ducky directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ducky should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ducky using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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