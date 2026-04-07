Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $211.00 at Wolfe Research

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wolfe Research from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $206.00 to $189.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.56.

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Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $181.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.07. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $130.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

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Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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