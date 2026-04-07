Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Stock Price Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) was down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.6802 and last traded at $0.6955. Approximately 28,037,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 63,852,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7351.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVLT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Datavault AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Datavault AI from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

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Datavault AI Trading Down 5.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $427.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 202.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datavault AI news, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 10,674,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $9,393,838.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 219,056,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,770,119.52. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,625,323 shares of company stock worth $23,131,029 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Datavault AI by 51,505.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,064,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 10,044,587 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Datavault AI during the fourth quarter worth about $2,923,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Datavault AI during the third quarter worth about $3,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Datavault AI during the third quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Datavault AI during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Datavault AI Company Profile

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Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

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