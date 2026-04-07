CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) recently:

3/23/2026 – CytomX Therapeutics had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2026 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c-)” to “sell (d)”.

3/19/2026 – CytomX Therapeutics had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2026 – CytomX Therapeutics had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $8.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2026 – CytomX Therapeutics had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2026 – CytomX Therapeutics had its price target raised by Wedbush from $6.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – CytomX Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2026 – CytomX Therapeutics had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from “neutral” to “overweight”. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from $7.00.

3/9/2026 – CytomX Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Guggenheim. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christopher Ogden sold 19,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $124,053.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 296,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,406.16. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 118,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $763,780.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,078,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,926,679.24. This represents a 9.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,624. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

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CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics based on its proprietary Probody® platform. The company engineers masked antibody prodrugs that remain inactive in healthy tissue but are selectively activated in the tumor microenvironment. This approach is designed to enhance the safety and tolerability of antibody-based therapies, particularly those targeting immuno-oncology pathways.

At the core of CytomX’s pipeline is Pacmilimab (CX-072), an anti–PD-L1 Probody therapeutic currently undergoing clinical evaluation for multiple solid tumor indications.

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