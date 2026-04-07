Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Barclays

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CFR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $143.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.25.

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Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.52. 106,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $101.76 and a fifty-two week high of $148.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.59.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.05 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $137,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,610.42. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,101 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 33,697 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

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