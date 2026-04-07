Contrasting Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN) & Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) and Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Smith & Nephew SNATS has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omeros has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Smith & Nephew SNATS and Omeros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew SNATS N/A N/A N/A Omeros N/A N/A -52.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

25.6% of Smith & Nephew SNATS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Omeros shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Smith & Nephew SNATS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Omeros shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Smith & Nephew SNATS and Omeros”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew SNATS $6.16 billion 2.25 $625.00 million N/A N/A Omeros N/A N/A -$156.82 million ($0.50) -21.78

Smith & Nephew SNATS has higher revenue and earnings than Omeros.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Smith & Nephew SNATS and Omeros, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Nephew SNATS 0 4 0 1 2.40 Omeros 1 1 2 1 2.60

Smith & Nephew SNATS presently has a consensus target price of $36.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.18%. Omeros has a consensus target price of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 270.37%. Given Omeros’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Omeros is more favorable than Smith & Nephew SNATS.

Summary

Omeros beats Smith & Nephew SNATS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT. The Advanced Wound Management segment includes advanced wound care, advanced wound bioactives, and advanced wound devices businesses. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

About Omeros

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19. It also develops OMS1029 that is in phase I clinical trials for long-acting second-generation antibody targeting lectin pathway disorders; OMS906 that has completed phase II clinical trials for Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, complement 3 glomerulopathy, and other alternative pathway disorders; and OMS527 that is in phase I clinical trials for addictions and compulsive disorders, and movement disorders. In addition, the company’s products under preclinical development comprise MASP-2, a pro-inflammatory protein target for the treatment of lectin pathway disorders; MASP-3 small-molecule inhibitors for alternative pathway disorders; and Adoptive T-Cell and Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapies and Immunomodulators/Immunotoxins/Cancer Vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

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