Contrasting QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) & American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH)

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH – Get Free Report) and QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and QF Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing -0.34% 10.00% 1.17% QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Axle & Manufacturing and QF Liquidation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing 1 1 0 0 1.50 QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QF Liquidation has a beta of 8.41, suggesting that its share price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.4% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and QF Liquidation”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing $5.84 billion 0.23 -$19.70 million ($0.18) -31.64 QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QF Liquidation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Axle & Manufacturing.

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing beats QF Liquidation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

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American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. is a leading supplier of driveline and drivetrain systems, modules and components for the light vehicle market world wide. It manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. It’s the primary supplier of driveline components to its major customers include General Motors, Stellantis and Ford. It also sells various products to Ford & Stellantis from Metal Forming segment. It has the 2 operating segments. Driveline segment comprises front & rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric & hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, SUVs, crossover vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Metal Forming segment comprises axle & transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears & assemblies, connecting rods and variable valve timing products for OEM and Tier 1 automotive suppliers.

About QF Liquidation

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QF Liquidation, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. The company, formerly known as Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

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