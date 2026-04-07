Contrasting ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ImmuCell and AdaptHealth”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell $27.64 million 2.16 -$1.04 million ($0.11) -60.09 AdaptHealth $3.24 billion 0.51 -$70.79 million ($0.55) -21.95

Analyst Ratings

ImmuCell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AdaptHealth. ImmuCell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdaptHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ImmuCell and AdaptHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell 0 1 0 0 2.00 AdaptHealth 1 1 4 0 2.50

AdaptHealth has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.78%. Given AdaptHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than ImmuCell.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of ImmuCell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of ImmuCell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ImmuCell has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ImmuCell and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell -3.76% -3.52% -2.26% AdaptHealth -2.18% 3.42% 1.23%

Summary

AdaptHealth beats ImmuCell on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmuCell

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ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. The company also provides California Mastitis Test, a quick on-farm diagnostic that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic; and Dual-Force First Defense, a bivalent gel tube formulation. In addition, it is developing Re-Tain Drug Product, a Nisin-based intramammary treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows. It sells its products through animal health distributors. ImmuCell Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

About AdaptHealth

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AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs. It also offers wheelchairs, hospital beds, oxygen concentrators, CPAP masks and related supplies, wound care supplies, diabetes management supplies, wheelchair cushion accessories, orthopedic bracing, breast pumps and supplies, walkers, commodes and canes, and nutritional and incontinence supplies. The company services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance payors. The company is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

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