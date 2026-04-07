Comparing Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) and OFA Group (NASDAQ:OFAL)

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) and OFA Group (NASDAQ:OFAL – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Toll Brothers and OFA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toll Brothers 12.26% 16.83% 9.59% OFA Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Toll Brothers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Toll Brothers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toll Brothers 1 6 10 2 2.68 OFA Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Toll Brothers and OFA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Toll Brothers presently has a consensus price target of $165.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.90%. Given Toll Brothers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Toll Brothers is more favorable than OFA Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toll Brothers and OFA Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toll Brothers $10.97 billion 1.15 $1.35 billion $14.00 9.53 OFA Group $710,638.00 10.91 -$710,000.00 N/A N/A

Toll Brothers has higher revenue and earnings than OFA Group.

Summary

Toll Brothers beats OFA Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toll Brothers

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Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments. In addition, it provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies. Further, the company owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, insurance, smart home technology, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and component manufacturing operations. It serves luxury first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. Toll Brothers, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

About OFA Group

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Through our wholly owned operating subsidiary, Office for Fine Architecture Limited, we provide comprehensive architectural services, including design and fit out services for commercial and residential buildings. The design service includes both the consultation with our staff and the actual design work and the Company provides a specific conceptualized design with layout plans, detailed design drawings, advice relating to, among other things, budgetary consideration, optimal use of space, the materials, fittings, furniture, appliances and other items to be used with an aim to produce a preliminary design plan and quotation for clients’ considerations. Fit out works include installing protective materials to cover floors or walls, installing or constructing partition walls, windows and window frames and decorative fittings, furniture or fixtures, installing plumbing systems as well as installing switches, power outlets, telephone wiring, computer outlet covers and other electrical and wiring works. Our mission is to leverage our expertise in architectural design to maximize the potential of every property, ensuring that its unique attributes are highlighted and enhanced through thoughtful innovations. We are focused on innovation, efficiency, and scalability in our business model and service offerings. While we currently operate on a traditional project-based model, we utilize various technological tools to enhance our design process, including Houzz, a commercially available software platform that includes automated visualization capabilities. Through Houzz’s platform, we convert two-dimensional building plans into three-dimensional models and efficiently generate various design alternatives by applying different materials and equipment options. This functionality helps expedite our design process and facilitates client decision-making by providing rapid visualization of different design options. Based on our market research, we believe the use of such visualization tools is not yet widespread among architectural firms in Hong Kong, which we believe provides us with certain operational efficiencies compared to traditional design methods. We currently utilize Houzz’s standard commercially available features as a regular platform user, which includes basic listing and networking capabilities. As part of our growth strategy, we continuously monitor developments in architectural design and visualization technologies, and may explore potential collaborations or partnerships with various technology providers to enhance our service offerings in Asian markets. However, we have not initiated any discussions regarding such partnerships, and there can be no assurance that any such agreements will be reached in the future. We have developed extensive industry relationships through our operating subsidiary’s 10-year membership in the Hong Kong Institute of Architects (“HKIA”) and maintain an active network of approximately 100 clients and numerous industry relationships throughout Hong Kong. As we continue to grow, we plan to leverage these relationships and our local market expertise to explore potential technological partnerships and enhanced service offerings for the Asian market. However, our ability to implement such enhancements would depend on reaching formal agreements with technology providers, and there can be no assurance that such agreements will be reached or that enhanced services will be developed. Our current service enhancement initiatives focus on utilizing existing visualization tools to improve design efficiency, exploring potential development of specialized software tools for building code compliance, and continuing to evaluate and implement commercially available technology solutions that could benefit our clients. We believe these initiatives can help us deliver more efficient services to our clients, though the implementation and success of these initiatives involve various risks and uncertainties. In addition, we have entered into a definitive co-development agreement with Alan To AI Consultancy Co. Limited (“Alan To AI”), a Hong Kong-based firm specializing in IT solutions, for the development of an automated building code compliance review system. This project aims to develop an AI-enabled tool that can analyze architectural drawings and provide feedback based on local building codes and regulations. The development scope encompasses the creation of specialized review systems, integration of regulatory databases, and development of user interface components. The project includes system testing and validation phases, as well as plans for ongoing optimization and enhancement of the technology. Investors are purchasing ordinary shares of OFA Group in this offering, which is a holding company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company on August 27, 2024. Effective on August 29, 2024, the Company and its operating subsidiary completed a reorganization to consolidate its business operations in Hong Kong into an offshore corporate holding structure in anticipation of listing on a recognized securities market. Our wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Office for Fine Architecture Limited, is a private company limited by shares incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong on January 31, 2013 under the name of “Panesian Engineering Limited.” On May 29, 2013, Panesian Engineering Limited changed its name by way of special resolution to Office for Fine Architecture Limited. Our operating subsidiary’s executive offices are based in Hong Kong. Our operating subsidiary has not had any bankruptcies or mergers and acquisitions during the time of its business lifetime. Our principal executive offices are located in Cheung Sha Wan, Hong Kong.

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