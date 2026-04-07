Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,076 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 26,875 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 42,216 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 462,512 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 280,841 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,155,624 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $41,244,000 after acquiring an additional 33,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,325,493.76. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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