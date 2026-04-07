CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of CochLear Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 83,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 39,787 shares.The stock last traded at $60.24 and had previously closed at $61.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of CochLear from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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CochLear Price Performance

About CochLear

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.91.

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Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

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