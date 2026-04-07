Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0729 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLQ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,024. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81.

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About Clough Global Equity Fund

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Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE American: GLQ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of global equity securities. The fund’s primary objective is to invest in a concentrated selection of companies across both developed and emerging markets, providing U.S. investors with access to international growth opportunities alongside domestic equities. Its shares trade on the NYSE American exchange, offering investors liquidity and the potential benefits of a closed-end structure.

The fund adopts a bottom-up, fundamental research approach to identify high-quality companies trading at attractive valuations.

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