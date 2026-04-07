Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0729 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance

GLQ traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $7.60. 61,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,024. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. Clough Global Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.

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About Clough Global Equity Fund

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Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE American: GLQ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of global equity securities. The fund’s primary objective is to invest in a concentrated selection of companies across both developed and emerging markets, providing U.S. investors with access to international growth opportunities alongside domestic equities. Its shares trade on the NYSE American exchange, offering investors liquidity and the potential benefits of a closed-end structure.

The fund adopts a bottom-up, fundamental research approach to identify high-quality companies trading at attractive valuations.

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