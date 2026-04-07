Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Cascades alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cascades

Cascades Stock Performance

About Cascades

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc is a Canadian leader in the production, conversion and marketing of packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. Headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Quebec, the company operates a network of manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. Since its founding in 1964, Cascades has focused on sustainable solutions that meet the needs of consumer goods companies, retailers and foodservice businesses.

The company’s operations are organized into three primary segments: packaging specialties, tissue papers and recovery and recycling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.