Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

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Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.08. 896,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,196. Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average is $56.36.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carlyle Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carlyle Group

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $23,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,399,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,015,381.92. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 755.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

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The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle’s core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

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