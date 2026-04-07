Brookline Capital Markets Forecasts MNPR Q1 Earnings

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Markets lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Monopar Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. Brookline Capital Markets analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.81). The consensus estimate for Monopar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. Brookline Capital Markets also issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.23) EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of MNPR stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.12. 73,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,813. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.85. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $348.66 million, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.10).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $673,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monopar Therapeutics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 48,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Monopar Therapeutics by 1,821.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

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Monopar Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel targeted radiotherapeutics and next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer. The company’s core technology leverages a pretargeted radioimmunotherapy (PRIT) platform designed to deliver potent radioisotopes to tumor cells while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues. By combining small-molecule binding agents with specialized radioisotopes, Monopar aims to improve the therapeutic index of radiation-based cancer therapies.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

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