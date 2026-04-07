Brokerages Set XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) PT at $182.14

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.1429.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of XPO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPO from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

XPO Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 72.8% in the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in XPO by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XPO in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO opened at $205.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.74. XPO has a 12-month low of $86.45 and a 12-month high of $220.50.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

About XPO

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XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company’s operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

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