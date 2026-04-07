BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BOKF. Hovde Group lowered shares of BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

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BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.69. 112,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,742. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $85.07 and a 52 week high of $138.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 16th. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.32. BOK Financial had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $589.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total value of $344,275.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,282.36. This trade represents a 6.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in BOK Financial by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in BOK Financial by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BOKF), headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company’s offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

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