Boise Cascade (BCC) versus Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “BLDG PRD – WOOD” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Boise Cascade to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Boise Cascade pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Boise Cascade pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 104.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Boise Cascade has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

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Risk & Volatility

Boise Cascade has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boise Cascade’s peers have a beta of 1.44, indicating that their average share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boise Cascade 0 2 5 0 2.71 Boise Cascade Competitors 302 1302 1201 49 2.35

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Boise Cascade and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Boise Cascade currently has a consensus price target of $105.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.13%. As a group, “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies have a potential upside of 23.90%. Given Boise Cascade’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Boise Cascade is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boise Cascade and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boise Cascade $6.40 billion $132.84 million 20.97 Boise Cascade Competitors $4.77 billion $261.89 million 22.68

Boise Cascade has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Boise Cascade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Boise Cascade and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boise Cascade 2.07% 6.54% 4.09% Boise Cascade Competitors 10.27% 4.59% 3.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Boise Cascade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Boise Cascade shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boise Cascade beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards. The Building Materials Distribution segment distributes a line of building materials, including oriented strand boards, plywood, and lumber; general line items, such as siding, composite decking, doors, metal products, insulation, and roofing; and engineered wood products. It markets and sells its products to dealers, home improvement centers, wholesalers, specialty distributors, and industrial converters for use in the construction of new residential housing, repair-and-remodeling of existing housing, construction of light industrial and commercial buildings, and other industrial applications. Boise Cascade Company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

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