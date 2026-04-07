Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Given New $9.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OWL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research set a $20.00 target price on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore set a $14.00 target price on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.16.

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Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.1%

OWL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.45. 8,639,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,816,510. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 2.75%.The business had revenue of $701.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 135,184 shares in the last quarter. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Tempo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,273,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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