BK Technologies Vision 2030 Investor Day: Targets $170M Revenue, 35% EBITDA, New BKR Roadmap

Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) used its Vision 2030 Investor Day to outline a new set of long-term financial targets and product initiatives aimed at expanding its reach beyond its historical stronghold in wildland fire communications and deeper into the broader public safety market.

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From Vision 2025 results to Vision 2030 targets

Chief Executive Officer and Board Director John Suzuki said the company has spent more than 75 years designing, manufacturing, and marketing land mobile radios (LMR), historically focusing on the wildland fire segment where it “enjoy[s] a 90% market share,” but noted that market is small relative to overall public safety communications.

Suzuki said BK made a strategic decision in 2019 to invest in its BKR product line and spent “about 20% of its revenues in R&D” over five years, leading to the BKR 5000 (launched in 2020) and the multiband BKR 9000 handheld (launched in 2023). He said those products helped double revenue from $44 million to $86 million over the Vision 2025 period, while a shift to an “asset-light model” increased gross margin to about 50% and improved EBITDA margin from 3.5% in 2020 to “over 20% in 2025.”

Looking ahead, Suzuki presented Vision 2030 targets of $170 million in revenue, 60% gross margin, and a 35% EBITDA margin, which he said would “triple EPS to $13” and generate $55 million in free cash flow. He added the targets are “exclusively organic growth,” with acquisitions viewed as additive beyond the $170 million goal.

Product roadmap: BKR 9500 and next platform planning

Suzuki said BK expects to begin shipping its multiband in-vehicle mobile radio, the BKR 9500, in the first half of 2027. He also said the company is planning a next-generation platform, BKRX, with an expected launch in 2029, though he declined to discuss details “for competitive reasons.”

Carlos Camps, Vice President of Software Engineering, said the BKR 9500 is being designed as a “low-friction upgrade path” and a “drop-in replacement for the transceiver,” allowing agencies to continue using existing control heads, cabling, and much of the installed vehicle infrastructure. Camps said that can reduce disruption and installation labor, which he estimated can be “anywhere from 30%–50% of the purchase price” of the device. He also noted BK has “more than 50,000 KNG mobiles in the field,” and said the 9500 strategy is intended to make multiband migration more practical for that installed base.

Market focus: Tier 3 public safety agencies and multiband adoption

Stephen Theisen, General Manager of the LMR business, said the company is targeting a large serviceable market concentrated in fire agencies and noted BK’s strategy has been to leverage its wildland fire relationships to penetrate structure fire and other public safety segments. He also discussed the company’s product portfolio, including the BKR 5000, BKR 9000 multiband portable, KNG mobile series, and the planned BKR 9500 multiband mobile.

In discussing multiband adoption, Suzuki said broader LMR market growth expectations are driven less by population increases and more by rising average selling prices tied to technology, including multiband and broadband-related solutions. He estimated multiband radios represent about 15% of annual units today and suggested the mix could rise meaningfully over time as more “budget-friendly price point” options expand.

Theisen said BK works through a dealer network and a direct sales team that supports, rather than replaces, the dealer channel. He said the company has “about 130+ dealers” and estimated it has “about 80% or just shy of 80%” coverage across roughly 870 Tier 3 counties, with efforts underway to expand further.

BK ONE solutions and smartphone-based broadband strategy

James Teel, General Manager of the Solutions business, said public safety communications are evolving from single-band LMR to multiband LMR and in-vehicle broadband, and increasingly toward broadband on-person. He cited a U.S. public safety broadband market he described as $4 billion to $8 billion annually, with applications as the fastest-growing segment.

Teel said BK launched its BK ONE interoperability solutions brand in spring 2025, and described the current portfolio as:

InteropONE , a SaaS-based push-to-talk over broadband service intended to enable on-demand interoperability

, a SaaS-based push-to-talk over broadband service intended to enable on-demand interoperability LocateONE , for geospatial real-time tracking of personnel and assets across LMR, LTE/5G, and SatCom networks

, for geospatial real-time tracking of personnel and assets across LMR, LTE/5G, and SatCom networks RelayONE, a portable rapid-deployment solution intended to extend LMR coverage and enhance interoperability

Teel also outlined BKRplay, which he said is being developed to extend InteropONE functionality to BKR radios by using the radio as a front-end device for a smartphone-based InteropONE app. He said the approach is designed to avoid embedding cellular hardware into the radio and instead “leverages” users’ existing smartphones, citing both cost and differing life cycles between long-lived LMR platforms and frequently refreshed smartphones. Teel said BK is planning customer beta testing for BKRplay “to start in this quarter.”

On satellite direct-to-phone services, Teel said BK is watching the technology closely and views it as a potential opportunity, particularly for responders operating in remote, “internet-deprived environments.”

Capital allocation: reinvestment first, then M&A and shareholder returns

Scott Malmanger, Chief Financial Officer, said BK’s capital allocation is aimed at “maximizing long-term value per share,” with a bias toward reinvestment where returns are highest. He cited a current market share of about 3.6% and a long-term goal of reaching 10%.

Malmanger said investment priorities include expanding the BKR platform, advancing software capabilities to improve functionality and create recurring revenue opportunities, and integrating broadband and cellular technologies. He said BK will also consider “targeted acquisitions” primarily in software and solutions, while applying strict strategic and financial criteria.

Management also addressed potential shareholder returns. Suzuki said the company would consider buybacks or dividends if excess capital exceeds reinvestment opportunities. Malmanger noted cash increased from $7 million at the end of 2024 to $22.8 million at the end of December 2025, adding that returning capital may be “more aligned with a special dividend than a share repurchase,” depending on circumstances.

In closing remarks, Suzuki said BK ended the Vision 2025 period with a “debt-free balance sheet,” $22.8 million in cash, and a roadmap for the next growth phase, adding that the company intends to continue engineering investment through the Vision 2030 timeframe.

About Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

BK Technologies Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of professional two-way radio communications equipment and systems. The company’s product portfolio includes portable radios, mobile radios, repeater and dispatch consoles, antennas and related accessories. BK Technologies serves a broad range of end markets that require reliable voice and data communications, including public safety agencies, government entities, utilities, transportation, oil and gas, mining and commercial applications.

BK Technologies offers both analog and digital radio platforms, supporting industry standards such as Project 25 (P25) for mission-critical communications.

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