Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Price

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on LKQ in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LKQ from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

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LKQ Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.84. 470,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,837. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. LKQ has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.91.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.36%.The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. LKQ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in LKQ by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company supplies a broad range of replacement components, including recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, aftermarket parts, refurbished and remanufactured items. Its products support collision repair, mechanical repair and performance enhancement needs across passenger cars, heavy trucks and recreational vehicles.

Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.

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