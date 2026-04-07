Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Stock Price

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APLE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

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Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

APLE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.55. 1,494,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $13.27.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $326.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.60 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerbridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,247,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,996,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 979,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 285.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,350,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after buying an additional 1,000,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at about $5,129,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

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Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality, upscale, select-service hotels. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of properties operated under premium franchise agreements with leading lodging brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. Apple Hospitality REIT is self-managed and internally advised, overseeing property management, revenue optimization and asset-level operations through its in-house team of hospitality professionals.

The company’s holdings encompass over 200 hotels featuring more than 30,000 guest rooms across a diverse array of markets in the United States.

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