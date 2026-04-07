B. Riley Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at B. Riley Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $74.00. B. Riley Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HROW. Zacks Research raised Harrow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura cut Harrow to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Harrow from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Harrow in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harrow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

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Harrow Stock Down 0.8%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.84. 148,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Harrow has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -205.38 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harrow during the third quarter worth about $5,272,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Harrow in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,717,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 32,009 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow during the third quarter worth about $1,445,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) is a U.S.-based commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in ophthalmic therapeutics and diagnostics. The company focuses on the development, manufacturing and distribution of proprietary, generic and branded eye care products designed to treat a range of ocular conditions, including glaucoma, ocular hypertension, dry eye disease and other anterior segment disorders.

Through its wholly owned affiliate ImprimisRx, Harrow Health offers a direct-to-physician model for customized formulations as well as low-cost generic alternatives.

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