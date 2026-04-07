Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Avolta AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 400,879 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 660% from the previous session’s volume of 52,780 shares.The stock last traded at $6.09 and had previously closed at $6.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Avolta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Avolta Price Performance

Avolta Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77.

(Get Free Report)

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. It offers perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination, and other products, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books.

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