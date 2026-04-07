Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. 5,673,296 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,873,154 shares.The stock last traded at $11.1350 and had previously closed at $11.16.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens set a $16.00 price target on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $11.00 to $10.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.91.

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Insider Activity

More Atlas Energy Solutions News

In related news, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,557,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,421,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,906,095.80. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 8,912 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $105,072.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 567,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,389.88. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 238,912 shares of company stock worth $2,837,472 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Atlas Energy Solutions this week:

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 520.9% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 151,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 127,502 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 10.5% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,219,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after acquiring an additional 211,203 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,153,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,226,000 after acquiring an additional 934,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 31.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 316,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI) is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

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