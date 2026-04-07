Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

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Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.71. 914,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,512. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.76. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $335.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.13 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 73.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

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